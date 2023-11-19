Man allegedly rapes minor at Kum Kum

A 46-year-old man is expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court on Monday after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl. Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango, told Nampa on Sunday that the alleged rape happened at around midnight on Saturday at farm Kum Kum in the Warmbad district. It is alleged that the victim was visiting the bathroom when suspect followed her and demanded they have sex, which she refused. 'When the victim refused, the suspect pulled off her underwear, they wrestled and suspect overpowered the victim. He completely removed her underwear and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent,' said Mbango. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibian Press Agency