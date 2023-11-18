NamPol committed to ensuring safety for all: Shikongo

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, has reassured Namibians and visitors that despite Namibia's recent decline in its ranking among the safest countries, law enforcement is striving to safeguard both citizens and visitors throughout the country. Shikongo responded to a recent article published in a local newspaper stating that Namibia was rated by the global polling group Gallup as one of the worst countries in terms of law and order. In the latest poll results, which were based on interviews conducted in over 140 countries and areas in 2022, Namibia received an overall law-and-order score of 62, a decrease from last year's 65. This positioned Namibia as the 11th worst country globally concerning law and order. Shikongo made these remarks during the launch of the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign in Swakopmund on Friday. 'We simply want to assure the public that we will strive to enhance our standing in the index to ensure public safety and secur ity. Moreover, I believe the world should not only focus on the number of incidents involving tourists because our national police force aims to ensure security and safety for the entire population, regardless of their background,' he emphasised. He also urged all law enforcement officers assigned various duties during this festive season campaign to be extremely vigilant and committed to fulfilling their duties impartially and conscientiously. He further appealed to all stakeholders, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians and the road safety community as a whole, to collaborate for the success of this Festive Season Campaign. The campaign, which commenced on 17 November and will run until 17 January 2024, will be implemented nationwide, with a particular focus on the notorious B1 and B2 highways. The objective of the campaign is to achieve a significant reduction in crashes, injuries, and fatalities by targeting common road offenses. Source: NAMPA