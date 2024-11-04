Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of Cousin in Endola.



Endola: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 27-year-old cousin at Onepandaulo village in Endola. Namibian Police Force Ohangwena Region crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mburuu, reported that the incident took place on Saturday night.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Deputy Commissioner Mburuu stated that the suspect allegedly entered the victim’s room while she was asleep, undressed her, and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The suspect has been arrested on charges related to the Combating of Rape Act and the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

Mburuu noted that both the suspect and the victim reside in the same house. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.