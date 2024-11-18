  • November 19, 2024
Hot News :

Chinese Shares Close Lower on Monday.

Man Dies in Car Accident Near Karasburg.

Samoa Prime Minister Schedules Official Visit to China.

Ongwediva Town Council Invests N.dollars 800,000 in High Mast Light Installation for Onawa and Okandjengedi.

Tokyo Stocks Slide Amid U.S. Tech Sector Decline.

Chinese Shares Decline as Education and Cloud Office Sectors Hit.

Search
Close this search box.

Man Dies in Car Accident Near Karasburg.

Share This Article:


Karasburg: A 59-year-old man lost his life after the vehicle he was driving allegedly overturned near Karasburg Saturday night. A Namibian Police Force crime report issued on Sunday indicated that the deceased was identified as Gert Appolus, and his next of kin have been informed of his passing.

According to Namibia Press Agency, it is alleged that Appolus lost control of the vehicle he was driving, which resulted in the vehicle overturning. The tragic accident took place around 22h30 on Saturday, approximately 30 kilometres outside Karasburg on the Karasburg-Warmbad road.

The report noted that the deceased sustained injuries to his right leg and left eye and succumbed to these injuries while being transported to Windhoek for medical care. Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.