Man Dies in Car Accident Near Karasburg.



Karasburg: A 59-year-old man lost his life after the vehicle he was driving allegedly overturned near Karasburg Saturday night. A Namibian Police Force crime report issued on Sunday indicated that the deceased was identified as Gert Appolus, and his next of kin have been informed of his passing.

According to Namibia Press Agency, it is alleged that Appolus lost control of the vehicle he was driving, which resulted in the vehicle overturning. The tragic accident took place around 22h30 on Saturday, approximately 30 kilometres outside Karasburg on the Karasburg-Warmbad road.

The report noted that the deceased sustained injuries to his right leg and left eye and succumbed to these injuries while being transported to Windhoek for medical care. Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.