

Bermuda: In the latest round of the CONCACAF Nations League, Bermuda secured a victory over Antigua Barbuda with a score of 2-1. This match was played on Saturday, showcasing Bermuda’s ability to leverage their home advantage successfully.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Dominica faced a challenging match against Dominican Republica, suffering a heavy defeat with a final score of 6-1. This result highlights the Dominican Republica’s strong performance and Dominica’s struggles in this encounter.

Looking ahead, Sunday’s matches will see Saint Vincent and the Grenadines face off against Bonaire, while El Salvador will take on Montserrat. These matches are set to continue the action in the North, Central America and Caribbean Football Confederation (CONCACAF) Nations League, offering more opportunities for teams to showcase their skills and compete for victory.