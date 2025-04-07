Man Drowns in Pool of Water at Olupito Village



Onandjaba: Police at Onandjaba in the Omusati Region are investigating the drowning of a 23-year-old man in a pool of water on Friday. The Namibian Police Force weekend crime report shared with Nampa on Sunday said that the deceased was identified as Peelo Iduwa Gabriel and his next of kin are aware of his death. The incident occurred around 16h00 on Friday at Olupito village in the Okalongo Constituency.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the man’s lifeless body was found in the water a few metres away from their house by a neighbour who was looking after his goats. The deceased was last seen on Friday around 13h00 and family members indicated that the deceased was an epilepsy psychosis patient.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man identified as Erastus Simeon allegedly drowned in a water pond on Friday around 08h00 at Ohambada village. His body was discovered floating in the water pond next to his house. It is alleged that he regularly goes fishing in the same pond. The deceased was last seen Thursday evening. No

foul play is being suspected at this moment, said the report. His next of kin are aware of his death.

In another incident, police at Aranos in the Hardap Region are investigating a case of fraud after a 48-year-old woman was defrauded of over N.dollars 800 000. The incident happened on Friday between 16h00 and 17h00. It is alleged that the victim received a phone call from someone who introduced himself as an employee of Telecom Namibia and said he is busy updating her WiFi.

The complainant was then told to download an app called ‘ANYDESK’ on both her laptop and cellphone. The victim was told to follow instructions as given by the suspect and during that process, her money was transferred from her bank account without her consent, said the report. She was defrauded of N.dollars 840 900. The suspect is not yet identified. Police investigations into all matters continue.