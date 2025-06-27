Global Energy Interconnection Standards Released to Enhance Green Development



Rundu: A 28-year-old man is recovering in the Rundu State Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times during a violent altercation at a local shebeen on Wednesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Kavango West Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo, stated that the incident occurred around 21h00 at Ekuli village in the Kavango West region. It is alleged that the victim was drinking with acquaintances when an argument erupted over missing money.





Sakuwa-Neo further explained that the victim suspected his drinking companions of stealing his money, leading to a heated dispute. ‘The situation reportedly escalated when one suspect allegedly stabbed the victim once in the stomach with a screwdriver, while another suspect stabbed him in the left arm with a knife,’ the commander said.





The victim sustained serious injuries, including internal bleeding, and was immediately transferred to the Rundu State Hospital. Despite knowing the identities of his attackers, the victim has indicated that he is unwilling to press charges against them. However, due to the severity of the injuries sustained, the State has opened an attempted murder case and is proceeding with the investigation.





Sakuwa-Neo stated that no arrests have been made at this time, but investigations continue.

