Man hospitalised after pit bull attack in Oshakati

  • January 23, 2024
OSHAKATI: The Namibian Police Force's Oshana Regional Commander, Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria, has called on residents of Oshakati to avoid keeping aggressive dog breeds following an incident that left a 35-year-old man hospitalised. The man, Mbundje Benjamin Shituku, was attacked by a pit bull in Oshakati's Evululuko residential area on Saturday. Sakaria told Nampa Shituku had gone to a neighbour's house but when he entered the yard, the homeowner told him to leave. The neighbour reportedly has personal issues with Shituku's brother. 'The owner of the house went to the dog's cage, opened it, and the dog bit the victim on his right hand and right foot,' Sakaria said. He added that the victim sustained serious injuries and he was rushed to the Oshakati State Hospital. Sakaria indicated that no case had been opened yet, but urged residents to not keep aggressive dogs and to not use the dogs to attack people. 'The owners must know that they will face the law at the end of the day and such dogs wi ll be put down,' he said. The community has called for action to be taken against the owner of the dog, as this was not the first time such an incident has occurred. Last year, Ruben Abraham, a 44-year-old security guard employed by Rubicon Security, succumbed to his injuries in hospital after being attacked by five dogs while returning home from work. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

