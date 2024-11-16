  • November 17, 2024
Hot News :

Southeast Australian Towns Ordered to Evacuate Amid Bushfire Threat.

Man Stabbed to Death in Tsumeb, Suspect Remains Unknown.

Man Stabbed to Death in Tsumeb, Suspect Remains Unknown.

China and France Enhance Sci-Tech Cooperation for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

China and France Enhance Sci-Tech Cooperation for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

China and France Enhance Sci-Tech Cooperation for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

Search
Close this search box.

Man Stabbed to Death in Tsumeb, Suspect Remains Unknown.

Share This Article:


Tsumeb: A 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by an unknown suspect at Saamstan Location in Tsumeb in the Oshikoto Region on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, The Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Oshikoto Region, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, stated that the incident occurred around 02h00 and the deceased has been identified as Rudolf Somseb.

“It is alleged that an unresponsive body of a male person was found laying on the street by a member of the public who was returning home from work. They then reported the matter to the police, who rushed to the scene,” reported Ekandjo. He added that the state ambulance was immediately summoned to the scene, and the person was then declared dead.

“It was observed that the deceased was stabbed in the chest with an Okapi knife, which was found lying on the ground next to the body,” Ekandjo said. The deceased’s remains were transported to Lambardt State Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. His next
of kin have been informed of his death.

No arrest has been made in connection with the death and police investigations continue.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.