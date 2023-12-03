Man to Face Court for Alleged Rape of Minor in Tses

Keetmanshoop, Namibia - A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on charges of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in the village of Tses.

According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), Namibian Police Force's crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas region, the alleged incident occurred on Friday night in the Aukamp residential area of Tses. The report indicates that the suspect, a neighbor of the victim, allegedly lured her under the pretext of offering food and then forced her into sexual intercourse. Deputy Commissioner Mbango added that the suspect reportedly threatened the victim to keep the incident a secret and escorted her back home. However, the victim confided in her sister, who then reported the matter to the police. After initially evading arrest, the suspect was apprehended on Sunday. The victim has received medical attention at the Keetmanshoop state hospital. The police investigation is ongoing.