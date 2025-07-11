Former Uruguay Midfielder Lodeiro Rejoins Nacional



Boao: The 2025 China Maritime Day Forum and the opening ceremony of Maritime Day activities took place in the coastal town of Boao in south China’s Hainan Province.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the events were held under the theme “Green Navigation Towards New Progress,” and included a variety of activities such as forums, seminars, science popularization, and cultural experiences. These nationwide activities aim to promote maritime spirit in the new era, celebrate maritime culture, and enhance public awareness of maritime affairs.





The events are also aligned with China’s objectives to establish itself as a leading transportation and maritime power. Currently, China’s maritime industry is responsible for handling nearly one-third of global maritime shipping volume. This thriving marine economy is contributing to sustained and stable growth in global trade and development.

