Matala hands over farmland to security forces



Matala – At least 32 hectares have been handed over by the administration of Matala, in Huila, to the 60th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the FAA, the National Police and the Alcácer Penitentiary, for food production in the local Irrigated Perimeter.

The aim is to help make these state bodies self-sufficient in food production for their staff and the penal population.

On receiving the title, the director of Alcácer prison, superintendent Ilídio Paulo Machado, pointed out that his institution had received 12 hectares that are already being worked.

He said that on other lands where crops are already being cultivated, the prison services harvested more than a thousand tonnes of various products in the 2023-2024 agricultural campaign, which were used to feed inmates and staff.

In turn, the administrator of Matala, Manuel Machado Quilende, said that of the 32 hectares made available to the Defence and Security Agencies, 10 had been handed over to the Municipal Command of the National Police and the same number

to the 60th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Angolan Armed Forces, to respond to the concerns raised by the agencies.

Manuel Quilende assured that the administration is working on creating the technical and logistical conditions for the opening of the agricultural year and taking advantage of the infrastructures that support production in the Irrigated Perimeter.

The municipality of Matala, 180 kilometres east of Lubango, is the second most populous in Huíla, with more than 350,000 inhabitants.

Source: Angola Press News Agency