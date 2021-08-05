Mboma and Masilingi a reminder that local talent needs attention: Swartbooi

Landless People’s Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi has said the performances of Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi at the Olympic Games are a reminder that there is talent in Namibia that has to be developed.

Swartbooi said this on Wednesday during a media conference while reacting to Mboma’s victory at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan where she won a silver medal in the women’s 200 meter race final, while her compatriot Masilingi finished sixth in the same race.

The last time Namibia won a medal at the Olympics was in 1996, when Frank Fredericks won two silver medals.

Swartbooi said the country has a lot of talent in different sports codes, but many young people who wish to pursue their sports dreams do not have access to proper sports infrastructure. He said the government, especially the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, should take a robust approach to identifying local talent.

“For us as LPM family, the victory of these two teenagers that we are so proud of is a reminder that there is actual talent in this country that just needs attention, focus and determined efforts. I hope as country we will come to a time when the youth ministry leadership reflects on who should lead it, because we need young people who know the needs of young people,” said Swartbooi.

He added that there has been a decline in grassroots sport development, especially in school sports programmes that give young athletes the chance to shine and get scouted by coaches who can guide them until they get to professional level.

“There has been a dire decline of the sports fraternity in terms of mobilising young people from primary schools, secondary schools into universities, colleges and eventually, to professional level,” stated Swartbooi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency