NDP introduces candidate for Katima Mulilo urban by-election

National Democratic Party (NDP) leader Martin Lukato on Wednesday introduced Simasiku Christopher as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Katima Mulilo urban constituency by-election.

He at the same event in Katima Mulilo launched the party’s election manifesto.

The election, scheduled to take place on 25 August 2021, were necessitated by the death of former Katima Mulilo urban constituency councillor John Mukaya, who died in a car accident in April this year.

Lukato in his statement availed to Nampa said Christopher is a visionary leader and a fighter who fought many battles on behalf of the poor, the voiceless, disadvantaged groups, the youth, the elderly, the unemployed and the oppressed. The party will not compromise but stay true to its manifesto of fighting injustice in the Katima Mulilo urban constituency, he added.

He said the party will fight discrimination, favouritism and corruption in the constituency if they are voted into power in the upcoming by-election.

“Katima Mulilo is still a ghost town after 31 years of independence and this is because people have been voting for leaders and political parties who are not suitable and capable of leading the constituency, the town and the region. NDP will fight for the plight of the people,” said Lukato.

Source: Namibia Press Agency