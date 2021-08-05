Ndeitunga discusses effective policing with Otjozondjupa police reservists

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Inspector-General, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga on Wednesday held a discussion with the police reservists of the Otjozondjupa Region at Otjiwarongo on their policing activities.

Ndeitunga was accompanied by NamPol’s Deputy Inspector-General of Operations, Major-General Joseph Shikongo.

During their question and answer session, Ndeitunga encouraged reservists to do more in their policing duties as it helps to protect property and creates safe surroundings for Namibians.

“From our side, we will see to it that the police commanders and their field trainers start to provide regular and extensive policing training for you. We need you to be equipped in all policing aspects,” he said.

Reservists are expected to arrest suspects and inform the police stations where paper work is then finalised for the suspects to appear in court, he said.

The meeting was amongst others attended by reservists from Otavi, Kalkfeld, Grootfontein, Okakarara, Ovitoto and Otjiwarongo reservists. They perform their policing duties at no cost to the government as they have their own self-sustainable source of incomes, which is a requirement to become a NamPol reservist.

Seventeen police station commanders who formed part of the meeting were also cautioned by Ndeitunga to continue maintaining the confidentiality of information belonging only to the police force.

The reservists on their side also raised concerns with the general, saying they need police uniforms to effectively perform their duties in their farming areas, since perpetrators do not believe that they are police officers if they are dressed in their civilian clothes.

“We need police uniforms to effectively conduct patrols and also when operating at mobile roadblocks,” said Hans Erpf from Otavi.

Constable police reservist Ileni Jonathan from Kalkfeld on his part urged Ndeitunga to consider a ceremonious promotion system for the reservists to motivate them to work hard.

Source: Namibia Press Agency