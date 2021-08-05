Police officer in court at Outjo for alleged drug possession

A 36-year-old police officer on Wednesday appeared in the Outjo Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

Kelvin Raymond Horaseb was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly found in possession of 15 parcels of cannabis at the police barracks at Outjo in the Kunene Region.

Horaseb made his first appearance before Magistrate Peingondjabi Shipo, who explained his legal right to engage a private lawyer of his choice; apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice’s Legal Aid Department, or defend himself in court.

He opted for a private lawyer and his case was then postponed to 12 August 2021 to allow him to acquire his legal representation.

Horaseb was remanded in police custody.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s Kunene Regional Commander, Commissioner James Nderura in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said he was aware of Horaseb’s arrest and the charges he is facing.

“We are still determining the value of the drugs allegedly found in his possession,” he said.

Police investigations in the matter continue, Nderura said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency