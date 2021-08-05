NamPol seize drugs valued at N.dollars 1.2 million

The Namibian Police Force seized various illicit drugs with a street value of N.dollars 1.2 million over the month of July, along with arresting 127 people in connection with the drugs.

This was revealed in a statement issued by police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi on Thursday, stating that of the suspects arrested, 114 were Namibian nationals, six Zambian, four Congolese, while three were Angolan nationals.

The drugs seized comprised cannabis, with an estimated street value of N.dollars 1 178 750, Mandrax worth N.dollars 34 680, cocaine powder worth N.dollars 4 605, crack cocaine worth N.dollars 6 200 and ecstasy capsules valued at N.dollars 480.

Shikwambi further noted that although law enforcement fight every day and night to keep the country free of drugs, the predicaments of drug supply and demand remain a thorn in their flesh, adding that in spite of their work, drug operations continue to evolve.

She said some patriotic citizens have been instrumental in assisting the police with most drug-related arrests, calling on other citizens to emulate this practice.

“The police alone cannot [get] rid of drug trafficking, abuse and sales. Therefore, it should be a collective effort from all stakeholders in assisting the police to execute some of these issues,” noted Shikwambi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency