Mbumba attending Heads of State and Government summit in Uganda

WINDHOEK: Vice President Nangolo Mbumba is participating in the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which commenced in Uganda on Friday. Mbumba is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as well as other senior Government officials. A statement issued by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on Friday said the summit was preceded by a ministerial meeting, which amongst others emphasised the need to enhance South-South, North-South and Triangular Cooperation for effective and smart collaboration to address the needs of developing countries. Established in 1961, NAM is the principal political platform for advancing the interests of developing countries and collectively makes up the largest bloc of countries at the United Nations (UN). Currently, a key focus of NAM Member States within the context of the United Nations is the strengthening of the UN development system towards the accelera ted realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals. 'It also focuses on the imperative need and urgency for transformation in global governance to better meet and respond to modern-day realities and bridging inequalities towards delivering a better, safer and more sustainable world for people and planet, in particular in the context of the Summit of the Future that Namibia will co-chair with Germany, in September 2024,' the statement reads. Uganda will take over as the Chair of NAM until 2027, following the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan since 2019, when they hosted the 18th NAM Summit. The summit is held under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.' It ends on Saturday. Source: Namibia Press Agency

