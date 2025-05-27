Mexico Pledges to Defend Independence, Sovereignty from U.S. Meddling



Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday reiterated her pledge to defend the country’s independence and sovereignty from interference by the United States.

According to Namibia Press Agency, at a daily morning press conference, the Mexican president emphasized that to prevent any type of foreign interference, “the most important thing is the strength of the government.” She affirmed, “We have enormous strength, and that is because we have never betrayed, nor will we ever betray, the people of Mexico.”

The president highlighted that the activities of U.S. agents in Mexico have been regulated since her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (2018-2024) assumed office. She pointed out that this regulation has been incorporated into the Constitution, ensuring a structured approach to handling foreign involvement.

President Sheinbaum stated that U.S. agents today are “very clear” about how they can operate within Mexico. She noted that any foreign agent must request permission from Mexico’s

Foreign Ministry and comply with Mexican laws to carry out their activities.