Minor girl raped in Omusati

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old man at Ontanda village in the Omusati Region. Omusati Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson on Saturday said the incident occurred Thursday evening and a case of rape has been opened. According to Basson, the suspect works as a domestic worker, and the child and her family reside at a neighbouring house. 'It is alleged he took the victim from her parents' house at that time and went with the minor to his room where he raped her,' Basson said. The matter was reported by the victim's biological mother. Basson indicated that the suspect who is on bail on the same offence has been arrested and will appear before court next week. Police investigation into the matter continues. Source: NAMPA