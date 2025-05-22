Myanmar Hosts 59th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting in Yangon



Fish River Canyon: The 63-year-old South African national who went missing last Friday in the Fish River Canyon has been found and reunited with his family. Namibian Police crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nicodemus Mbango, told Nampa on Wednesday that the man identified as Jacobus Lintvezt was part of a group of 13 people who were hiking the canyon.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Lintvezt was last seen on Friday and reported missing on Sunday when the rest of the group completed the hike. ‘When the others exited the canyon, they reported that Lintvezt had become separated from the group and was missing. A search and rescue team was dispatched immediately and on Tuesday the man was located. He had minor leg pain,’ Mbango said.





The deputy commissioner said the officers were able to get the man out on Wednesday morning and reunited him with his family at Hobas Lodge.

