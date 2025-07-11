Former Uruguay Midfielder Lodeiro Rejoins Nacional



Beijing: Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Friday launched the opening of the traditional Naadam Festival, which also marks the country’s National Day. Speaking at the opening ceremony at a stadium in the capital Ulan Bator, Khurelsukh described Naadam as a treasured symbol of Mongolia’s statehood, history, and culture. He called it a reflection of the nation’s unity, independence, and prosperity, as well as a spiritual force and joyous celebration for the Mongolian people.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Naadam Festival, which is listed by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, is an official holiday celebrated every year from July 11 to 15 across the nomadic country. The word “Naadam” means games, play, and fun in Mongolian. The festival centers on the nation’s three traditional “masculine” sports: horse racing, archery, and wrestling. Victors in these competitions are held in high esteem across the country.





The year 2025 will also mark the 104th anniversary of the Mongolian people’s revolution.

