Feature: China and SCO Partners Collaborate for a Sustainable Future



Ongwediva: Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) is set to open six new mobile homes in northern Namibia to expand its network coverage. MTC spokesperson John Ekongo announced the plans during a media briefing at the Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre on Monday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ekongo stated that MTC also plans to open new stores in the northeastern part of the country this year, citing growth in business, the SME sector, and the overall population. Specific plans include a second shop in Katima Mulilo and Rundu, a new shop in Divundu, and an expansion of the Nkurenkuru store. A new shop in Omuthiya has already been opened.





“We have 38 stores nationwide, aimed at serving our clientele in and around various towns. We are committed to providing you with the best and most excellent service, our customers have come to expect from MTC without fail and a non-compromise of quality,” Ekongo said.





Additionally, Ekongo took the opportunity to warn the public about scammers and urged people to be vigilant about safeguarding their personal information. He clarified that the only official number MTC will use to contact a customer is 081 888 2000.





At the same event, MTC representative Theo Iishuna shared an update on the company’s customer base, saying out of 2.5 million total customers, 487,000 are subscribed to MTC Maris, with about 30,000 actively using the Tamba Maris service. Of those subscribed, only 6,000 currently qualify for Tamba Maris Loans, but the company hopes to reach 25,000 subscriptions.





“We have 242 active merchants or agents where one can use MTC Maris. This includes all our MTC stores countrywide,” he said. The company’s goal is to increase this number to 3,000 merchants and agents nationwide.

