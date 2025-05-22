Myanmar Hosts 59th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting in Yangon



Yangon: Myanmar hosted the 59th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting and the 4th ASEAN-United States Senior Transport Officials Meeting in Yangon on Wednesday, as reported by the state-owned daily The Mirror on Thursday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Myanmar’s Deputy Minister for Transport and Communications U Aung Kyaw Tun expressed satisfaction with the progress of transport cooperation within the ASEAN region during the opening of the meetings. He highlighted the significance of collaboration to achieve ASEAN’s objectives of regional connectivity and the promotion of long-term development and resilience.

The Deputy Minister stated that Myanmar is aligning with priority programs under the National Transport Master Plan to enhance its multimodal transport infrastructure. He also mentioned that the country is prioritizing environmental protection, sustainable development, resilience, and digital transformation.

The meeting covered several key topics, including the signing of the ASEAN-New Zealand

air services agreement, creating a roadmap for electric vehicle implementation across ASEAN, developing a strategy for ship waste management, and finalizing the ASEAN transport cooperation framework for the 2026-2030 period.

Deputy Minister U Aung Kyaw Tun expressed confidence that the meetings would yield meaningful outcomes. The event was attended by senior officials from ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, and dialogue partners. The meetings are scheduled to continue until Friday, as reported.