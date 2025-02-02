Myanmar’s Largest Crocodile Farm Integrates Conservation with Education Efforts



Yangon: Nestled in Yangon’s Thakayta Industrial Zone, the Thakayta Crocodile Farm is a hidden gem where conservation, education, and adventure come together. As Myanmar’s largest crocodile farm, it plays a crucial role in protecting the country’s endangered saltwater crocodiles, also known as sea crocodiles, while offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness these ancient reptiles up close.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the crocodile farm, operated by the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, opened to the public in 1997. It serves as a sanctuary for crocodiles, supporting conservation and research efforts. “Here, there are a total of 631 crocodiles now,” said Daw Myat Khine Mar, a deputy director from the Department of Fisheries and section head of the crocodile farm, on Saturday.





“The crocodiles here are an endangered species. They belong to the species Crocodylus porosus, commonly known as saltwater crocodiles and locally referred to as Nga Moe Yeik crocodiles,” she explained. She said that visitors can observe the full life cycle of crocodiles at the farm, as it has eggs, hatchlings, juveniles, and adults, adding that the farm’s biggest crocodile now is 17 feet long and around 20 years old.





The farm is not only for conservation and education but also an exciting attraction. “Visitors come to see the crocodiles, and we organize thrilling shows, like putting hands inside the crocodiles’ mouths,” she said. “For those curious about the life cycle of the crocodiles, we are also happy to answer their questions.”





One of the risky tasks in crocodile conservation at the farm is careful egg collection, a process that is both dangerous and essential. “Harvesting eggs is very dangerous, as mother crocodiles are extremely protective of their nests. We have to be extremely careful,” she said. “Our staff, usually four or five people, collect eggs from the nests and transfer them to a temperature-controlled nursery.”





She talked about an interesting fact about crocodile biology, saying, “Temperature given on the harvested eggs determines the sex of the hatchlings. Higher temperatures usually produce males, while lower temperatures result in females.”





Ko Naing Win, 53, one of the farm’s most dedicated keepers and a crocodile handler, has spent nine years working with these formidable creatures. He spoke about them with deep affection. “People think crocodiles are terrifying, but they’re actually fascinating and, in a way, lovely,” he said. “They are quiet, and once they have eaten, they can go about a week without food.”





“When handling a crocodile, we must always face it because, when they open their mouths, they cannot see what’s directly in front of them,” Ko Naing Win explained before making a show where he put his hands into the mouth of an adult crocodile.





For visitors, the farm offers more than just a thrilling experience. It is also a place to give back. Ma Khin Thandar Win, 38, a frequent visitor to the farm, donated food for the crocodiles on Saturday to mark her birthday. “Today is my birthday, so I came here to donate food for them. They get hungry, just like other animals,” she said, encouraging others to support the farm.





“I love all creatures, not just crocodiles. The most exciting moment for me here is watching the crocodile handlers put on a show,” she added. She even held a baby crocodile in her hands, and said, “I love interacting with animals, even snakes.”

