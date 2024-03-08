Namibia to participate in SADC Council of Ministers meeting

WINDHOEK: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Peya Mushelenga, is set to attend the meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers in Luanda, Angola on 10 and 11 March. The SADC Council of Ministers meeting was preceded by the meeting of SADC senior officials which took place between 04 and 06 March 2024. The ministry in a media statement on Thursday said the ministers will review and discuss the status of implementation of the SADC Council and Summit Decisions, as well as review the progress of the implementation of the theme of the 43rd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which is 'Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region.' The theme seeks to address two of the most critical enablers in supporting regional industrialisation, namely adequate human resources within the context of climate change and the fourth Industrial Revolution, and adequate financial resources to ensure more sustainabl e funding mechanisms. In addition, the ministers will also receive updates on the implementation of various programmes and activities of regional integration; assess progress made during the 2023/24 Financial Year, deliberate on the outlook for 2024/25 and discuss and approve the SADC Secretariat's Annual Corporate Plan and Budget for the year 2024/25. Source: Namibia Press Agency