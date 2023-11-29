  • November 30, 2023
Namibian Minister Calls for Joint Efforts to Combat Gender-Based Violence

Mariental, Namibia - Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka, called for collaborative investment in preventive measures against gender-based violence (GBV) in Namibia. The minister's statement came during the launch of the '16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence' in Mariental, under the theme 'Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.'

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Sioka highlighted the severity of GBV in Namibia, citing a 2013 demographic health survey that showed a 33 percent prevalence rate of GBV in the country. She pointed out the concerning rise in GBV-related cases, especially the sexual abuse of children by family members, including biological fathers. Sioka urged those suffering from GBV to seek assistance, noting the availability of services at GBV protective units under the Namibian Police.

In a parallel event in Windhoek, Salatiel Shinedima, Executive Director of Women's Action for Development, emphasized that investing in combating GBV is not only a moral imperative but also an economic and social necessity. He advocated for the creation of safer environments and investment in education and skill-building programs, particularly for women and marginalized communities, to break the cycle of violence and promote economic independence and empowerment.

The '16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence' is an annual global campaign beginning on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ending on December 10, Human Rights Day. This campaign serves as a platform for individuals and organizations worldwide to advocate for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

