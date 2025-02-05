Namport and UNAM Reaffirm Commitment to Environmental Conservation



Walvis Bay: The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) and the University of Namibia (UNAM) have reaffirmed their commitment to environmental conservation. This was done through the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at monitoring the ecological health of the Walvis Bay Lagoon. The agreement, signed on Tuesday at Walvis Bay, extends the collaboration for an additional three years at a cost of N.dollars 3.7 million, covering the period 2025 to 2027.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Namport Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kanime expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership, emphasizing the significance of the lagoon as an internationally recognized Ramsar site (wetlands of international importance). “The Walvis Bay Lagoon is not just a body of water; it is a habitat for numerous species, including migratory birds, and is therefore a vital ecosystem that supports a diverse range of marine life. We see it as our duty to ensure its protection and sustainable use,” Kanime said.





The initial MoU was signed in 2016, facilitating research and monitoring efforts to assess biodiversity trends and ecological changes in the lagoon. Over the years, the partnership has played a crucial role in guiding evidence-based decision-making and sustainable management practices. “As natural processes and human activities evolve, ongoing monitoring and research become an absolute necessity. This extended agreement reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability through the promotion of scientific research,” the Namport CEO stated.





The study, spearheaded by UNAM’s Sam Nujoma Henties Bay Campus, will provide essential data on the lagoon’s ecosystem health and biodiversity. UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu, underscored the scientific and policy significance of the initiative, highlighting the university’s role in ensuring informed conservation strategies. “The Walvis Bay Lagoon is not only a national treasure, but also of international scientific significance. Through this MoU, we reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding this fragile marine environment,” Matengu said.





He noted that the partnership builds on previous research efforts, ensuring that decision-making is based on reliable scientific data. “Not everything that is valid is reliable, but everything that is reliable is also valid. This partnership ensures that our conservation efforts are guided by data, informed by research, and used to create foresight for policy-making in the country.”

