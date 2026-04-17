NamPower to Open Second Flood Gate Due to Heavy Rainfall in Kunene

Windhoek: NamPower has issued an urgent flood warning to all residents and communities along the Kunene River following heavy rainfall in southern Angola.

According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPower spokesperson Leonard Shemuvalula, in a media statement on Friday, said huge volumes of water are flowing towards Ruacana, and as a result, the power utility will open a second flap (flood) gate at the diversion weir of the Ruacana Power Station this evening. This action will increase the river flow to over 1,800 cubic metres per second (1.8 million litres per second).

'Currently, one flap gate and two scour gates are already open, releasing water at approximately 1,450 cubic metres per second. The extremely high river flow is expected to cause significant flooding downstream of the Ruacana Power Station,' he said.

Shemuvalula advised all residents in the area and river users downstream of the Ruacana Power Station to urgently evacuate low-lying areas, move livestock and equipment to higher ground, and to stay clear of the riverbanks, as the water will rise without warning. Lodges and campsites in the area are also advised to take note of the flood warning and to make all necessary arrangements to ensure their own and their visitors' safety.

'Residents and visitors are further urged to keep away from the edges of the river and to avoid all activities near the water,' he said.