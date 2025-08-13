AfroBasket Roundup: “Connected” Cameroon Topples Reigning Champion Tunisia



Windhoek: The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) has instituted targeted reforms to support small-scale traders, commonly referred to as ‘Order with Me’, following concerns over customs delays and high charges. Speaking on Wednesday, NamRA Commissioner Sam Shivute noted that the agency had uncovered criminal practices in which traders were paying off customs officials to process their imports faster, and customs officials were pocketing duties paid by traders.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Shivute stated, “We have prima facie evidence that some funds meant for the state were pocketed. Criminal cases have been registered against these individuals, and some goods seized and auctioned.” To address these issues, NamRA is working to regulate clearing agents and modernize customs processes, with new regulations awaiting gazetting by the Ministry of Justice aimed at ensuring transparency and fair pricing.





Shivute emphasized the importance of small-scale traders to Namibia’s economy, particularly in job creation and informal trade. “We want these small-scale traders to thrive and benefit from regional trade opportunities,” he said. In a bid to improve service delivery, NamRA has partnered with the Korea Customs Service.





Thirteen customs officials were recently trained in South Korea, with another group scheduled to attend training in September. The program focuses on e-commerce and small trader facilitation. Shivute urged traders to report any misconduct by customs officials and reminded the public that all NamRA services are free.





He further explained that a dedicated unit is being established to expedite clearance for small traders and ensure equitable service. “We are here to serve with passion and nobody should pay for any NamRA service or offer gifts to staff,” said Shivute. The reforms form part of NamRA’s broader strategy to promote voluntary compliance and strengthen domestic resource mobilization.

