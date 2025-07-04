Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has extended a message of condolences following the passing of South Africa’s former Deputy President, David Mabuza. In a statement released by the Namibian Presidency, Nandi-Ndaitwah described Mabuza as a respected statesman who served his nation with dedication.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Mabuza died on 03 July 2025 at the age of 64. He served as deputy president from February 2018 to February 2023. Before that, he served as premier of the Mpumalanga Province from 2009 to 2018.





‘I have learned with utmost sadness about the passing of the former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency David Mabuza. The fraternal people of South Africa and the African National Congress have lost an outstanding leader who served his nation with dedication. We shall remember comrade Mabuza for working tirelessly for unity and the socio-economic emancipation of South Africans and the region at large,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah said in her condolence message.





She also assured South Africa that Namibia stands with them in the period of mourning. ‘Your loss is also our loss. On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend sincere condolences to his wife, Madame Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, the children, the entire bereaved family and the South African people at large,’ the president said.

