Nandi Ndaitwah Engages SWANU Leadership on National Issues

Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met with the leadership of the South West Africa National Union (SWANU) at State House to discuss critical national issues such as the economy, youth unemployment, land distribution, and education.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized that this meeting is part of her commitment made during the previous year's State of the Nation Address to facilitate dialogue between the Office of the President and political parties represented in the National Assembly. She expressed appreciation for the opportunity to fulfill this pledge, despite scheduling challenges last year due to regional and local authority election campaigns.

SWANU President Evilastus Kaaronda highlighted that the discussions focused on a spectrum of national concerns, including the economy and youth unemployment. He pointed out the need to address the shortcomings within the land distribution and redistribution program as well as issues related to the commercial loan scheme at Agribank. The meeting also provided a platform to discuss the old-age pension grant and the recent N$100 increase.

Kaaronda remarked that such engagements are crucial for exchanging perspectives on national matters and allow political leaders to explore these issues in depth, even when there are differing opinions.