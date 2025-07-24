Nine Chinese Cities Recognized as International Wetland Cities at COP15



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday launched Namibia’s upgraded banknotes and a new coinage series, featuring enhancements specifically designed for visually impaired and partially sighted Namibians.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the launch coincided with the 35th anniversary celebration of the Bank of Namibia, held under the theme ‘Anchored in Stability: 35 Years of Central Banking Excellence and Innovation.’ The upgraded currency will enter circulation in August 2025.





Unveiling the upgraded notes and newly designed coins, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in national development, stating that the banknotes were enhanced to support the visually impaired.





The new banknotes include tactile marks to help individuals distinguish denominations through touch, while the coins have been modified in size and texture for easier handling.





Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored the importance of inclusive innovation and accessibility across all sectors, saying: ‘The inclusion of tactile marks on the banknotes is not just a technical enhancement; it is a statement of recognition and respect for persons with visual impairments. It reminds us that our development must never leave anyone behind.’





The newly designed coins feature themes celebrating Namibia’s key economic sectors. The banknotes will continue to showcase prominent national heroes, including Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi and the late Founding President Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma.





In his address, the Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab, highlighted the symbolic and economic significance of the occasion. He noted the growth of the Namibian Dollar, which expanded from N.dollars 200 million in circulation to over N.dollars 5 billion as of 30 June 2025, reflecting its transformation in form, function, and sophistication.

