Nandi Ndaitwah Urges NUST Graduates to Drive Namibia’s Development Through Innovation

Windhoek: The Namibia University of Science and Technology continues to play a critical role in advancing Namibia's socio-economic development by producing graduates equipped with practical skills, innovation and research capabilities, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said on Friday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks while officiating at the university's May 2026 graduation ceremony held in Windhoek, where nearly 3,000 graduates were conferred with qualifications across various disciplines.

The president described education as the foundation of Namibia's development agenda and said institutions such as NUST are central to building a knowledge-based economy. 'Education remains the cornerstone and foundation upon which Namibia's national development agenda is built,' she said, adding that government continues to prioritise investment in the sector through national budget allocations and policy reforms.

She commended NUST for its transformation from a polytechnic institution into a globally recognised university of science and technology. The former polytechnic was transformed into a fully-fledged university in 2015, after expansion of academic programmes, research output and infrastructure. 'I commend NUST for playing an important role in our nation's development agenda. Since its establishment, it has provided applied teaching, learning and research to Namibians and to the world,' she said.

A total of 2,962 graduates were conferred during the ceremony, including 164 master's degree candidates and 13 doctoral graduates. Of the total graduates, 132 were international students. Nandi-Ndaitwah said the figures reflected more than academic achievement. 'These figures are not merely statistics. They reflect lives transformed, families uplifted, and a nation that continues to advance in knowledge, inclusion and opportunity,' she said.

Meanwhile, the president urged higher learning institutions to align academic programmes with industry demands and strengthen practical training opportunities for students. 'As Namibia prepares for a knowledge-based economy in a rapidly evolving global landscape, I am encouraged by the transformative role of institutions like NUST,' she said. 'NUST stands out as one of the hubs of innovation and applied research, producing graduates equipped with practical skills essential for industrial growth, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.'