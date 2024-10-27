Nandi-Ndaitwah vows to create over 250 000 jobs if elected



Swapo Party presidential candidate , Netumbo Nandi – Ndaitwah , promised on Saturday in Otjiwarongo to create nearly 257 000 jobs if elected to power in national elections slated for end of next month . Eligible voters are expected to cast their votes in the Presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide on 27 November 2024 . Nandi – Ndaitwah addressed a fully packed political rally for Swapo at the Mokati Sports Stadium in Otjiwarongo on Saturday afternoon . She said her party has observed and acknowledged the growing number of unemployed Namibian youths across the country , noting that this is despite the Swapo – led government ‘ s significant achievements in providing clean drinking water , primary healthcare , education , road networks , and electricity connections to the national grid . The politician stated that , if elected to lead the country with her Cabinet Ministers for the next five years , they will ensure that the Swapo Party ‘ s manifesto , which outlines the creation of over 256 538

jobs for young people , becomes a reality . ” As your presidential candidate , I can assure you that the job creation statement noted in the Swapo Party manifesto will be implemented under my leadership , and you will not regret voting for Swapo ,” she said . Nandi – Ndaitwah also promised to continue cattle breeding initiatives in the Otjozondjupa and Omaheke regions to ensure sufficient food supply for the nation . If re – elected , Swapo will focus on supporting poultry , crop , and horticulture farming across different parts of the country to reduce hunger and poverty by providing food for those in need . Hundreds of rally attendees applauded Nandi – Ndaitwah for her remarks . Swapo Secretary – General Sophia Shaningwa described Nandi – Ndaitwah as a hardworking , mature , disciplined , and God – fearing presidential candidate , encouraging all Namibians to vote for her in the November elections . Shaningwa also used the rally to introduce over 50 residents of Otjiwarongo who recently joined the Swapo Par

ty from the Popular Democratic Movement ( PDM ) and the Landless People ‘ s Movement ( LPM ). Several Swapo Party members and leaders from across the country travelled to Otjiwarongo to attend the rally .

Source: The Namibia News Agency