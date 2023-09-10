NCS crowned champions of the MTC Netball Premiership

The Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) Netball Club were on Saturday crowned champions of the 2023 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) after finishing at the top of the log standings.

The NCS team outclassed their opponents Namibian Navy from Walvis Bay 48-33 to finish the season with 40 points, while the Namibian Navy finished as runner-up with 36 points and the 2022 Premier League winner Mighty Gunners took the last podium position with 35 points.

To be crowned the League Champions of the MTC Namibia Netball Premiership, the NCS won 20 out of the 22 games they played and drew two games, while the Navy won 18 games and lost four, and Mighty Gunners won 17 games and lost five.

The winner of the MTC NNPL pocketed N.dollars 120 000, the runner-up took home N.dollars 80 000 and third place walked away with N.dollars 40 000.

The 2023 Netball Premier League season saw individual players being rewarded for their hard work and dedication.

Martha Shaambeni of NCS walked away with the midcourt player award of the season, the league defender of the season went to Sunshine Murangi of Otjozondjupa NamPol and the Club Administer of the Year Award went to Wanderers Netball Club Team Manager Lizl Stoman.

All the winners in those categories walked away with N.dollars 5000.

Players that walked away with N.dollars 7000 and an iPhone courtesy of MTC are Anna Casper from the Navy for the top shooter award and overall player of the tournament Venje Maharero from Afrocats Lions.

Teams relegated to their First Division are Eleven Arrows, Northern Fly Baller, Rebels and Fatou.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Netball Namibia President Rebecca /Gaogoses said the MTC NNPL has grown to encompass regions across the whole country.

“With 12 dedicated teams participating, we have witnessed extraordinary talent and fierce competition throughout the season. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the coaches and team leaders who have shown unwavering commitment throughout the year. They persevered, ensuring that our girls received the training they needed and travelled thousands of kilometres to compete in different regions,” she said.

She added that Netball has revitalised the regional structure whilst bringing uniformity to the administration of netball nationally.

“As we bid farewell to the teams that will be relegated, let it be known that this is not the end of their journey with netball. On the contrary, their path forward begins now, as they work to strengthen leagues in their regions and nurture the stars of tomorrow,” /Goagoses said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency