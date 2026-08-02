Ndevelo Claims Namibia’s Only Silver at Commonwealth Games

Windhoek: Tryagain Morning Ndevelo secured Namibia's only silver medal in the boxing competition after losing to India's Sachin Sachin in the men's 60kg final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Namibia fielded a six-member boxing team comprising four men and two women.According to Namibia Press Agency, of the five boxers, three progressed to the semi-finals, while the remaining two were eliminated in the earlier rounds of their respective weight divisions. Female 51kg boxer Mischa Monique Araes and 55kg boxer Philip !Haoseb both reached the semi-finals, guaranteeing Namibia a place on the podium. However, Araes and !Haoseb were both defeated in their semi-final bouts and settled for bronze medals, maintaining Namibia's boxing medal tally at the Commonwealth Games over the past eight editions.On the final day of the boxing competition, Ndevelo produced a spirited performance in the 60kg final. He impressed in the opening round, earning the nod from three of the five judges. In the second r ound, India's Sachin had points deducted for lowering his head, although only two judges awarded the round to the Namibian. The contest swung in the final round after Ndevelo was ruled to have suffered a knockdown with just three seconds remaining. The judges ultimately awarded the bout to Sachin by split decision, crowning the Indian boxer as the new Commonwealth Games 60kg champion.Speaking to Nampa after the fight, Namibia Sports Commission chief administrator Freddy Mwiya praised the team's performance, while stressing that further work was needed ahead of future international competitions. "Ndevelo showed today what we are made of as Namibians. He fought exceptionally well, and to lose in the closing seconds is disappointing, but we must keep our heads high, return to training and improve where we fell short," he said.With the final events of the Commonwealth Games scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Namibia had won three medals, one silver and two bronze, leaving the country in 28th place among the 74 nations and territories competing at the Games.