Namibian Boxer Tryagain Ndevelo Advances to Commonwealth Games Final

Glasgow: Namibian boxer Tryagain Morning Ndevelo has credited hard work, unwavering self-belief, and the prayers of Namibians for earning him a place in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games final. Speaking to Nampa after defeating Northern Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the semifinal, an emotional Ndevelo said the road to the final has been anything but easy.According to Namibia Press Agency, the victory puts Ndevelo within touching distance of a Commonwealth Games gold medal, a feat previously achieved by former Namibian boxer Jonas Junias. Ndevelo expressed that reaching the final was proof that the sacrifices and effort he had invested over the years were paying off."Our whole team's morale was down after two of our teammates fell short. I told my coach, 'We're going to get this one.' I wanted to give something back to the team, and tonight my words came true," he stated.Ndevelo also paid tribute to the support he has received from Namibians throughout the tournament, saying their encouragement and pra yers have given him strength. "I'm not making empty promises. Your prayers are really working. Please don't stop praying for us," he said.With one bout separating him from Commonwealth Games glory, Ndevelo remarked that his focus remains firmly on winning gold for Namibia and Africa. "One down, one to go. Keep praying for us. We're going to bring this glory to Namibia and to Africa. It's not over until it's done. I'm not giving up. I'm not stopping here. I want to go back home feeling proud and make the whole team proud," he affirmed.