NEFD League Set to Resume After Four-Week Festive Break



Windhoek: The North East First Division Football League, under the Namibia Football Association, is set to resume this weekend after a four-week break for the festive season. Matchweeks four and five are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday across four venues, featuring 12 matches as teams prepare for intense fixtures in their quest for promotion to the Premier League next season.

According to Namibia Press Agency, league administrator Daniel Namwira stated that all arrangements are in place for the league’s return, with 12 teams eager for another thrilling football season. “The league administration is fully prepared for the weekend. With crucial points at stake, the resumption promises exhilarating action as teams aim to make a strong impression head start while vying for promotion to the top league,” he said.

Namwira also highlighted the importance of home teams ensuring their stadiums and venues are ready for the matches. While excitement surrounds the league’s return, he acknowledged that some teams are f

acing financial challenges, stressing the need for additional support for those in need. “While we are ready to kick off, several teams are still grappling with financial difficulties. However, everything is set, and the league will proceed this weekend,” he added.

Saturday’s round four matches will see Eastern Chiefs hosting Ntunguru at the Bagani Sports Field, while Kangweru Black Tops face Kulisika Palace at Katima Mulilo. Last season’s contenders, Oshikango Chiefs, will travel to Nkurenkuru to face current league leaders KK United, rekindling a fierce rivalry from last season. Kulisika Palace will host Chiefs Santos at the Nkurenkuru Stadium, with the latter looking to bounce back from a disappointing previous season.

The Ponhofi Stadium in the Ohangwena region will feature Further Fighters against Stars, with the highlight of Saturday being the clash between Ohangwena NamPol and Rundu Chiefs. On Sunday, Eastern Chiefs will face Kangweru Black Tops, while the bottom team, Shooting Stars, will battle Ntu

nguru in search of their first win. KK United will take on Chiefs Santos in a fierce fight for supremacy. Ohangwena Nampol will host United Stars, followed by Further Fighters facing Rundu Chiefs at Ponhofi Sports Field, while the struggling Kulisika Palace prepare to meet Oshikango Chiefs in Nkurenkuru.