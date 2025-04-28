No Date Set for Meeting Between Trump and Von der Leyen



Kavango West Region: Works and Transport Minister Veikko Nekundi has ordered the Chico Construction Company to ensure that its security services subcontractor signs contracts with its employees and pays the required minimum wage for security guards by Wednesday. Nekundi gave this order on Sunday during a site visit to the Nepara-Nkurenkuru and Charlie-Catline Road in the Kavango West Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the security officers guarding the site are currently being paid N.dollars 8.75 per hour, instead of the N.dollars 13.50 per hour as stipulated by the Namibian minimum wage for security guards. “By Wednesday, the Chico company must make sure that the security company gives its employees contracts, and they must be signed stating the fair wage rate. Failure to do so, their contract must be terminated,” Nekundi stated.





Nekundi further cautioned that the security company should not consider dismissing the current guards. He warned that any such action would necessitate Chico Construction Company terminating their contract with the security firm.





Nanyemba Petrus Hamutenya, a 32-year-old employee of the security company, said they are working without any signed contracts and face inconsistent payment schedules. “We work from 06h00 in the morning until 18h00 in the evening before we change shifts, which is 12 hours together, but we are not getting enough,” he said.





Hamutenya expressed his satisfaction with the minister’s intervention, stating, “I just hope that things will change for the better and believe and trust this team of leaders can do good work. I never knew that the minister could also work on Sundays,” he added.





Chico group project manager, Wang Qiang, informed the minister that if they do not encounter any delays, the Nepara-Nkurenkuru road will be opened to motorists by the beginning of July this year.

