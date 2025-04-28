No Date Set for Meeting Between Trump and Von der Leyen



Khartoum: Every third Sudanese has been displaced since the start of the internal conflict in the country, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Monday. Grandi highlighted the dire situation during a United Nations Security Council meeting, emphasizing the widespread displacement affecting the Sudanese population over the past two years.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Grandi stated, “Like the people of Sudan, one third of whom have been displaced since the start of the conflict two years ago. One out of every three people! Forced to flee their homes because of a situation that frankly defies description – indiscriminate violence, disease, starvation, rampant sexual atrocities, flooding, droughts.” He further underscored the disintegration of Sudanese society, noting the disregard for humanitarian norms amid the chaos.





In early March, Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) introduced a “transitional constitution” in collaboration with political and civil movements that had previously endorsed a charter to establish a parallel government. This move has intensified the struggle for power between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF, which have been in conflict since April 2023.





The International Committee of the Red Cross has expressed concerns that the ongoing hostilities could result in disease outbreaks and a catastrophic collapse of the healthcare system, compounding the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

