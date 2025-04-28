No Date Set for Meeting Between Trump and Von der Leyen



Brussels: No specific date has been set yet for a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, despite their agreement to fix one on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said on Monday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, there is currently no scheduled date for the meeting between the two leaders. “There is no date for the moment for such a meeting. There was this interest expressed, and the right moment for it will be when there is a package to be agreed upon at the level of the two presidents. So for the moment, we do not have a specific date for such a meeting,” Pinho informed reporters.

When the time for the meeting does arrive, one of the key topics for discussion will be the US tariffs. On April 2, President Trump signed an executive order establishing reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries, setting a base tariff rate of 10%. Higher rates were applied to 57 countries based on the US trade

deficit with each specific nation. Additionally, on April 9, Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10% for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, with the exception of China. Before this announced pause, the European Union was subject to 20% tariffs.