Nengola Clarifies Air Conditioners in Presidential Graves at Heroes’ Acre



Windhoek: The site manager for Heroes’ Acre, Helena Nengola, clarified that the air conditioning installed in the presidential mausoleums at the national shrine is intended for visitors paying homage to the graves of former presidents.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nengola addressed public queries about the installation of air conditioners and charging sockets in the mausoleums of Founding President Sam Nujoma and former President Hage Geingob. She explained that the air conditioning ensures visitors do not suffocate, as the graves lack windows and airflow.

Nengola also addressed the presence of charging sockets, stating that they are meant to facilitate educational opportunities. “We will have technology there where we just plug in the history of Sam Nujoma or Hage Geingob. That’s why we have those kinds of facilities inside. That has nothing to do with the grave itself,” she said.

During a visit by the SADC Parliamentary Forum executive committee, Nengola expressed satisfaction with the increasing n

umber of visitors to the national shrine. She noted that students, secondary schools, primary schools, and university students frequently visit the site, acknowledging its significance.

Nengola highlighted that August and September are particularly busy months for school tours and international visitors, especially from Germany and other African countries. She emphasized that the site is open to everyone.

Managed by the National Heritage Council, Heroes’ Acre also offers a restaurant for public events. Nengola encouraged the community to utilize this facility for various activities, noting its availability throughout the week.

Regarding access to Nujoma’s grave, Nengola urged patience, stating it is not yet open to the public. The heritage council awaits government communication on its inauguration, while visitors can currently visit and photograph Geingob’s grave inside the mausoleum.