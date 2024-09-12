Neto’s legacy must continue to inspire Angolans – Reverend



Mbanza Kongo – The representative of the Evangelical Baptist Church in Angola (IEBA) in the province of Zaire, Reverend Mayenzamene Garcia, said Thursday, in Mbanza Kongo, that the legacy of the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, must continue to inspire the Angolan people.

In statements to ANGOP, about the National Hero Day, the reverend added that Neto’s teachings must prevail in the memory of all Angolans and serve as an anchor for the country’s government action.

‘The teachings of Agostinho Neto are eternal, as he was a figure of such importance not only for Angolans, but also for the people of some African countries’, said the Reverend, for whom his legacy continues to inspire the Angolan Executive in the execution of several projects of social impact for the benefit of the population.

He called on the new generation to be inspired by the ideals of Angola’s first President, promoting actions capable of contributing to the country’s social and economic development.

‘The month of Sep

tember reminds us to reflect on Agostinho Neto’s achievements for the Angolan nation,’ concluded the reverend.

António Agostinho Neto was born on 17 September 1922 in the village of Caxicane, Icolo and Bengo, and died on 10 September 1979 in Moscow, Russia, due to illness.

Source: Angola Press News Agency