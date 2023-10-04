NFCPT hands over donation to ||Kharas education directorate

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) on Wednesday handed over furniture, cutlery and stationery to the ||Kharas education directorate.

The funds used to buy the 650 desks and 700 chairs, cutlery and stationery were raised at a gala dinner held in Walvis Bay in 2021, where about N.dollars 508 700 was raised.

Receiving the donation, ||Kharas Region Deputy Director of Education, Arts and Culture, Jesmine Magerman, said the furniture will provide a comfortable and conducive learning environment, which is essential for the academic success and well-being of learners.

“Your donation is a significant contribution to our efforts to improve the quality of education in our schools. I am confident that these furniture items will go a long way in enhancing the learning experience of our students and helping them reach their full potential,” she said.

Magerman, while expressing her gratitude, assured the NFCPT that the furniture items will be used for their intended purpose and will be properly maintained to ensure their longevity.

NFCPT chief executive officer Victor Pea, who handed over the donation, said education forms the foundation upon which a country can build a prosperous and sustainable future.

He said NFCPT believes that education is the most valuable gift that can be provided to children.

“By supporting them in attending and remaining in school, we ensure they have a better chance of becoming productive citizens and securing a brighter future. We sincerely hope this contribution will significantly motivate our learners to realise their dreams,” he said.

In a speech read on her behalf, ||Kharas Governor Aletha Frederick said the provision of quality education is not only a responsibility, but also a collective effort that requires collaboration between various stakeholders.

“Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our learners and pave the way for a brighter future. I am confident that these school furniture items will be put to good use and contribute to creating an enriching learning environment for our learners,” she added.

