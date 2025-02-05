Nightclub Fire Claims Lives of Two, Injures Five in Phnom Penh



Phnom Penh: Two men died and five others were seriously wounded in a fire at a nightclub in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, as reported by the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the blaze erupted around 10:30 a.m. local time at the Midnight Premier Club located in the capital’s Dangkao district. Firefighters battled the flames for three hours before successfully extinguishing them. Colonel Sam Vicheka, spokesperson for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, stated that an electrical fault caused by a welder was responsible for the fire that engulfed the 35-meter-by-40-meter club.





The fire resulted in the destruction of all materials and equipment within the club, as well as five motorcycles. Additionally, the flames inflicted damage on a nearby guesthouse room. Fortunately, there were no customers present at the club during the incident.





Cambodia recorded a total of 823 fire accidents in 2024, resulting in 20 fatalities and 59 injuries, as reported by the National Committee for Disaster Management.

