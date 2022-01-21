Nine-year-old girl drowns in water pan at Oshakati

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Oshakati in the Oshana Region are investigating an inquest case after a nine-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a water pan at the northern town on Wednesday.

NamPol spokesperson in the Oshana Region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, in a police report issued to Nampa on Thursday said the deceased was identified as Lavinia Nandjato, a pupil at Mwadhina Gwanembenge Senior Secondary School.

He said the incident occurred on Wednesday around 17h30 at a water pan behind the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security offices.

It is alleged that Nandjato was with two other children when the incident occurred.

Aiyambo urged parents, guardians and teachers to educate children on the dangers of swimming in water dam, pan areas and river beds, adding that around such water places there are no trained personnel to save their lives should something go wrong.

“The children must go straight home after school. Some learners emulate what others are doing and it is very dangerous. After school, parents must know where their children at are every hour. We all have to act to save lives, not only children, but elders too, especially old age citizens who are coming from cucashops after drinking,” he stressed.

The deceased’s next of kin are aware of her death and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency