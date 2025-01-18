Nineteen Hospitalised with Suspected Food Poisoning at Rundu State Hospital

Hot News :

Rundu: Nineteen people were rushed to the Rundu State Hospital with suspected food poisoning on Friday shortly after consuming oshikundu. The Namibian Police Force’s Regional Commander for Kavango West, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo, said the incident occurred around 11h00 at Mavanze village.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the 19 people, all from one household, began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after consuming the traditional drink, which was prepared using drought relief maize meal reportedly infested with small insects. Among those affected was a pensioner who was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition, but who is believed to be recovering. The others were reported to be in stable condition.



Sakuwa-Neo emphasised that there is no suspicion of foul play, as the woman who prepared the oshikundu also fell ill. Staff at the hospital collected a sample of the oshikundu for further analysis.

