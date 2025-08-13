AfroBasket Roundup: “Connected” Cameroon Topples Reigning Champion Tunisia



Nkurenkuru: The Nkurenkuru Town Council is seeking additional funding after receiving only N.dollars 6 million out of the N.dollars 20 million it requested for the current financial year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the council plans to allocate the received funds to several key development projects, but says the amount is not sufficient to meet growing infrastructure needs. In an interview with Nampa, Nkurenkuru town planning officer Albertina Shatiwa highlighted the urgent need for financial support from the ministry to service residential areas. “We requested N.dollars 20 million for the current financial year so that we can finalise Extension Four,” she said.





The council’s plans include finalising services for Nkurenkuru Extension 4, which requires a sewer system and other municipal services. The current sewer project, phase two, aims to connect about 200 more households after phase one provided connections to 50. Shatiwa explained that the N.dollars 6 million will be used for phase two of the sewer reticulation project at Nkurenkuru Extension 4, with the remainder going to Nkurenkuru Extension 3. However, Nkurenkuru Extension 3 alone needs N.dollars 10 million for the completion of roads, water, and sewer systems.





“This money is not sufficient so council will try, by all means, to engage the ministry so that we can see how we can get additional funds,” Shatiwa stated. As the capital of the Kavango West Region, Nkurenkuru is experiencing a population increase, with many people moving for better services and job opportunities. Due to the high demand and funding constraints, the council has allocated unserviced land, which has created more pressure to develop infrastructure. Many of these areas lack proper roads and sewer systems and have only temporary water lines.





Despite these challenges, the council expressed gratitude for the ministry’s support, which has enabled them to fully service Nkurenkuru proper, Nkurenkuru Extension 2, and Kahenge proper with roads, water, and electricity. The council also stressed the need to upgrade gravel roads to bitumen standards to address dust pollution and improve the town’s living conditions.

