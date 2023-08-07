NLNG equips 90 journalists with digital skills

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (NLNG) says its ‘NLNGChangeYourStory’ skills workshop has benefited over 90 journalists since 2015.

The NLNG said the skills workshop aimed at reinforcing their digital communication and social media competencies.

Mr Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said this at the end of its 2023 #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day annual capacity-building workshop brought together a diverse group of more than 25 journalists from various media organisations in Abuja.

The event, fully sponsored by NLNG, focused on mobile and multimedia journalism, offering participants a comprehensive learning experience.

Odeh, in a statement on Monday, by Mr Yemi Adeyemi, Acting Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, NLNG, said the workshop aimed at equipping journalists with cutting-edge digital communication and social media skills.

Odeh expressed NLNG’s commitment to empowering journalists with tools and skills needed to effectively convey stories that resonated with the Nigerian populace in today’s rapidly evolving digital age.

He reiterated NLNG’s belief in fostering a symbiotic relationship with its stakeholders, recognising their indispensable role in the company’s current and future success.

“The growth and triumph of NLNG’s stakeholders are inextricably tied to the company’s growth, and thus, capacity building remains a cornerstone of NLNG’s commitment to collective progress.

“NLNG’s dedication to capacity building is not a mere rhetoric but a tangible commitment that bolsters the growth and success of both stakeholders and the nation.

“It is also in line with our vision of being a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

He added that NLNG’s quest for sustainability led to the recognition of digital communication and social media as the future of the media.

He said the workshop was initiated in 2015 when eight journalists participated in the first #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop.

He said the workshop, anchored by seasoned journalist, Mr Dan Mason, in collaboration with ‘The Journalism Clinic,’ led by Mr Taiwo Obe, proved to be a transformative experience for the participating journalists.

“Leveraging their wealth of knowledge and experience, these experts guided participants through the nuances of digital communication and social media, empowering them to take control of their narratives and shape the nation’s stories.

“The workshop is an inspiring testament to the transformative power of state-of-the-art training.

“Journalists emerge equipped with the confidence and skills to embrace digital communication and social media,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria